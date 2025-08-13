Commander Country

Commanders get a huge boost as their star left tackle returns from injury

After a brief injury scare, the Washington Commanders' most important offseason acquisition is back on the practice field. Here's what it means.

Jul 23, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) walks out of team headquarters onto the fields prior to practice on day one of training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders faced a challenge when the offensive left tackle Laremy Tunsil suffered a minor groin injury during training camp, but the team can breathe a sigh of relief as Tunsil has returned for the team’s scrimmage.

Although the team does not expect the injury to linger, and it is a minor setback, it sent a wave of nervousness as the offensive line looks to be consistent this season. The offensive group struggled in the team's preseason opener, indicating adjustments are still needed.

A Cornerstone Player

Tunsil landed in Washington this offseason after a trade from the Houston Texans for the accomplished pass protector. A three-time Pro Bowler, Tunsil is widely regarded in the NFL as a premier left tackle (he was recently selected No.86 on this year's NFL's Top 100 players list) and was brought in to add a veteran presence to the Commanders' offensive line. His size mixed with his exceptional pass protection skills and ability to handle both pass rushers and run-blocking responsibilities make him a cornerstone in Kliff Kingsbury’s offensive scheme.

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil
More Than Just a Pass Protector

Tunsil’s presence isn’t just about his skill, but gives Kingsbury the ability to expand his playbook, giving second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels more time to operate in the pocket, enabling deeper, more aggressive passing plays. His leadership presence will also provide stability and guidance to players Josh Conerly Jr. and Brandon Coleman, creating a cohesive and effective offensive unit.

Coming off what’s labeled a minor injury, the Commanders will likely manage the number of snaps he takes for the remainder of training camp and preseason to ensure he’s at full strength for the regular season.

A Cautious Return

As the Commanders aim to improve their pass protection and build chemistry up front, the focus will be on a cautious recovery so that the Commanders’ most important offseason acquisition can continue to anchor their offensive line and prepare for the year ahead.

