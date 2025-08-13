Commanders' Dan Quinn is using military standards to help coach the team
Following a frustrating loss, Head Coach Dan Quinn revealed the philosophical cornerstones of his program, which are deeply rooted in principles he has learned from his military experience. Quinn is shaping how the team responds to adversity, takes accountability, and maintains its identity —lessons that can be applied beyond the field.
The "After Action Report"
A key tool derived from Quinn’s philosophy is the military procedure known as the “After Action Report.” It’s a method he uses to approach a game performance logically rather than emotionally, and to focus solely on what can be learned.
“They're called after action reports... What went right, what went wrong? What would you want to do different,?” Quinn stated. “In that space of assessing it, there's no levels; it's just ideas... It keeps the emotion out of it and allows you to focus on the task at hand.”
Adopting this approach, Quinn teaches that wins and losses are treated as opportunities for growth, rather than emotional highs and lows. The reports remove blame and ego, creating a space for transparency where coaches and players can speak freely and honestly about their execution and what they can do to prepare for the next game. For Quinn, that’s how the team can move quickly past setbacks.
The Origin of the "Standard"
Another key component to Quinn’s philosophy is “the standard,” a phrase we’ve heard Commanders players use to describe why the team has become so successful. Quinn has set a standard, and it comes from a very specific origin.
“You've heard so much over the last year and a half about the Commander standard, and much of that was born from an idea of a Navy Seal ethos or a ranger's creed,” says the Commanders head coach.
Military units operate under a shared commitment to excellence that is ingrained in their culture. That same “standard” is meant to serve the same purpose for the Commanders—a constant reminder of what is expected regardless of the situation or the opponent.
The Purpose
Though Quinn draws inspiration from the military, he quickly notes that they aren’t equal to the men and women who serve. “We never compare what we do to what they do, but it does remind me, recalibrate and get back to our standard.”
That means use this philosophy as a way to reset after both victories and defeats. The “After Action Report” identifies what happened; the “standard” reminds the team of who they are supposed to be. Combined, they have been a recipe for the team’s recent success.
Dan Quinn's coaching philosophy is founded on a military principle-based foundation, one that emphasizes lesssons learned and a commitment to high standards. Week after week, emotions can run high, but with Quinn’s approach, it provides the Commanders with a steady compass. As this season begins to unfold, that discipline will keep the team grounded and in place to make another deep playoff run.
