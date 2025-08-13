Commanders make a surprise cut, releasing one of their own draft picks
The Washington Commanders shook things up in a big way on Monday, making a series of roster changes that brought in three new faces, sent three players packing, and placed two more on injured reserve.
The Commanders are clearly in evaluation mode, trying to find the right combination of experience, depth, and upside before the regular season kicks off.
Washington knows that preseason is the time to experiment, but these moves also show they’re not afraid to make tough calls when things aren’t working.
Tough Day for Three Departing Players
The most notable departure is Dominique Hampton, one of general manager Adam Peters’ 2024 NFL Draft picks. Selected in the fifth round, Hampton came in as a safety but was quickly asked to shift into a linebacker-hybrid role — similar to how Washington used Jeremy Chinn before he left for Las Vegas in free agency.
While the plan sounded promising on paper, it never clicked on the field. Hampton only appeared in one game as a rookie, logging six special teams snaps and never seeing time on defense. In last Friday’s preseason opener against the New England Patriots, Hampton played 42 defensive snaps and 15 on special teams, recording five tackles but also committing a costly face mask penalty on an 18-yard run. That penalty moved the ball deep into Commanders territory and set up a Patriots touchdown.
Joining Hampton on the release list are defensive end Viliami Fehoko Jr. and cornerback Allan George. Neither had played in a regular-season game for Washington, but both saw action in the preseason loss to New England. Fehoko’s night was short-lived after just 14 snaps due to injury, while George played 38 snaps, making one tackle and breaking up a pass.
Veterans Step In to Bolster Depth
To fill the openings, the Commanders signed cornerbacks Essang Bassey and Antonio Hamilton Sr., along with linebacker Duke Riley.
Hamilton Sr. brings plenty of experience, having played for five NFL teams since entering the league in 2016. Most recently, he suited up for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, giving Washington a seasoned veteran who can step in immediately.
Bassey, who spent time with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers from 2020 to 2023, didn’t see the field last season but has shown flashes of potential in previous years.
Riley is a familiar face for head coach Dan Quinn, who drafted him in the third round back in 2017 when he was coaching the Falcons. Riley spent two seasons in Atlanta, a short stint with the Eagles, and then the past four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. His versatility and special teams ability make him an intriguing addition to the linebacker room.
Roster Spots Open on IR
On top of the signings and releases, Washington placed offensive tackle Lucas Niang and cornerback Kevon Seymour on the reserve/injured list. Niang was expected to provide depth on the offensive line, while Seymour was competing for a spot in the secondary. Losing both players means the Commanders may need to continue looking at free-agent options or rely on internal development to cover those spots.
If there’s one thing this round of moves shows, it’s that the Commanders are serious about fielding the best possible roster. Preseason is short, and every snap counts when evaluating talent.
