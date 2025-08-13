What NFL legend Steve Young said about Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels is considered one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. It's wild to think about a second-year quarterback being considered as one of the best in the league, but there are plenty who aren't surprised by Daniels' quick rise.
One of those people is legendary quarterback Steve Young, who talked extremely highly of the Washington Commanders' signal-caller in a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.
“In today’s game, he is the ultimate prototype. He is threatening the line of scrimmage every play.”
Jayden Daniels the Prototype
Daniels emerged onto the NFL scene as a rookie, earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors on his way to leading the Commanders to their first NFC Championship game in decades.
His unique blend of arm talent and running ability makes him one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league—maybe only second to Lamar Jackson.
Young, a three-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL MVP, three-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, and Hall of Fame inductee, knows a thing or two about the quarterback position.
Having someone such as Young call out Daniels as the ultimate prototype is major praise for a player entering just his second season at the highest level of football. If Young believes that Daniels has the ideal physical and skill profile at the quarterback position, then the sky is the limit when it comes to the successes he will have at his fingertips as his career unfolds in Washington.
The Commanders are hopeful that Daniels can break through this season with the rest of his teammates to bring a Lombardi Trophy back to the DMV area for the first time in over 30 years.
They have the roster to do it, but it will be on Daniels' shoulders to propel the team to victories in the clutch moments if they want to prove that they are amongst the league's elite. Daniels has shown nothing bothers him, and if he can acquire a Super Bowl in year two, then we could one day be speaking of him in the same light that we now speak about Young.
