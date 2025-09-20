Wife of Washington Commanders star is chronicling his long road to recovery
While the Washington Commanders are forced to move forward with their season without important members of their roster like defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. and running back Austin Ekeler, the two men are plenty busy healing.
Injuries are, of course, an unfortunate reality of being in the football business for the Commanders and more so for the players, but another is the fact that those outside the organization tend to forget about these players, save for a few moments during the season when they're reminded of how valuable that person would have been in a specific situation.
For those Washington fans who want to stay more in tune with the recovery process, at least for Ekeler, wife Melanie has committed to chronicling the process on Instagram in hopes of shining a light on what happens when players are lost for the season.
A Family's Journey
"This is the first time this has ever happened, so we're kind of figuring this out as we go," she says in the beginning of the video. "Families have a point of contact that works for the team that is in the locker room. They know what's going on. ...[Commanders coordinator of player and family support Alexis Dotson] kept me updated on what was going on and when we were going to be able to see him. ...After the game, my husband had to get surgery, and surgery happens like ASAP."
She went on to share that the surgery took place in Los Angeles, California, and the morning of, Ekeler himself shared a quick update via his own Instagram story before heading into the operating room.
Behind the Curtain
Mrs. Ekeler also shared insight into questions she's received on players rehabbing at the team facility or elsewhere, and about whether the back will be seen attending Washington games in the future once his rehabilitation progresses to a point that might allow it.
In the meantime, Ekeler says, she and her husband will be watching and supporting the Commanders from a distance as they focus on getting his body back to health for what we hope will be a glorious comeback in 2026.
Staying Connected
While she acknowledges that their experience may not be the same as everyone else's, for Washington fans wanting to keep up with players like Ekeler and send them well wishes along the way, social media is allowing them to open that line of communication, and offering fans the chance to stay connected until the pads come back on.
See the full video and get all of her answers and updates, here:
