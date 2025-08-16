Commanders' coordinator calls Bengals star the 'best receiver in the league'
The Washington Commanders’ upcoming home preseason opener presents several opportunities. One of them at the forefront of defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.’s mind is the chance to match his defense up against one of the most potent offenses from 2024 that many expect to be even better in 2025.
A 'Premier' Challenge
Specifically, putting the Commanders’ secondary up against the Bengals’ offensive trio of quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins interests Whitt greatly.
“I value [Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase] so much, man. I think this kid is the premier receiver in the league. I mean, he's second to none,” Whitt says, looking ahead to the matchup.
Last season, despite a thrilling 38-33 win for Washington, Cincinnati’s passing trio was able to do its damage. While Higgins was held to just 39 yards on three catches, Burrow and Chase connected six times for 118 yards and two touchdowns. If it wasn’t for a breakout performance by Commanders’ quarterback Jayden Daniels who connected with his own star receiver Terry McLaurin for 100 yards and a touchdown in the contest, the Bengals may have gotten the win.
This year, however, Whitt is confident that his secondary can perform well against this opponent. One that he says has two No. 1 receivers.
“Tee Higgins, he's not a two, let's not get that. He is a one also, so they have two ones,” says Whitt.
An Improved Arsenal
General manager Adam Peters may not have made a big trade or used a first-round pick on the defense, but he’s given Whitt plenty to work with on his side of the ball. In a group where every level impacts each other on every snap, the defense has gotten stronger up front while appearing to maintain or even improve its pass-rushing ability, and has gotten better in the secondary with veteran Marshon Lattimore getting a full offseason run with the defense and second-round rookie Trey Amos looking like the real deal.
A True Measuring Stick
Pair them with Mike Sainristil moving back inside in year two and safeties Quan Martin and Will Harris leading that group on the back-end, and you’ve got what looks like a very formidable group led by the defensive coordinator.
“I'm excited to see,” says Whitt. “Because we've covered really well out here every day. Especially the top five corners. I'm excited to see against who I think is the best receiver in the league, in Ja’Marr Chase.”
Monday night’s contest against the Bengals projects to be a true measuring stick opportunity for Washington, one that will show Whitt and head coach Dan Quinn where their defense is and where else it needs to go.
If Whitt gets his way, the unit will get a big dose of confidence from the performance and move forward with a proven belief that the Commanders’ defense is truly moving in the right direction.
