Commanders sign former 49ers, Dolphins wide receiver
The Washington Commanders are making a change to their wide receiver room.
The team announced that it has signed wide receiver River Cracraft. In a corresponding move, the team released wide receiver Mike Strachan.
Cracraft, 30, was an undrafted free agent signed by the Denver Broncos out of Washington State. In four years with the Cougars, Cracraft had 218 catches for 2,701 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was a consistent contributor in all four seasons with Washington State.
Coming into the NFL, Cracraft had to figure out how to make an impact on special teams. He did that and made eight appearances for the Broncos in the 2018 season.
In 2020, Cracraft joined the San Francisco 49ers, where current Commanders general manager Adam Peters was an assistant. He spent two years with the team, logging six catches for 41 yards in 2020.
In 2022, Cracraft joined the Miami Dolphins, following head coach Mike McDaniel from the Niners, where he was the offensive coordinator. Cracraft had a larger role on offense with Miami, recording 25 catches for 291 yards and three touchdowns over the span of three seasons.
Cracraft spent the spring with the Seattle Seahawks, but was cut by the team back in May after taking a pair of wide receivers in Tory Horton and Ricky White in the NFL Draft.
Now, Cracraft comes to Commanders training camp a little late, but he will have a chance to leave his mark with not much depth in the wide receiver room. Terry McLaurin's uncertain future also gives Cracraft an opportunity to make an impact.
It would be a surprise for Cracraft to make the 53-man roster as a late arrival in camp, but he will have a chance to prove himself in the final two preseason games.
Cracraft could make his Commanders debut on Monday when the Cincinnati Bengals come to town. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
