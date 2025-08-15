Playing football is too expensive for some kids. The Commanders stepped in.
Schools have welcomed students back, which means sports are in full swing as well. As youth and high school football seasons kick off, the cost of equipment like helmets, cleats, and pads can deter some kids from taking the field. A partnership between the Washington Commanders and local nonprofit Leveling the Playing Field aims to change that—free of charge.
Earlier this week, Parkdale High School assistant football coach Cedric Basima visited the nonprofit’s headquarters in Silver Spring to pick up much-needed equipment.
'Everybody Deserves an Opportunity'
“Everybody deserves an opportunity,” Basima told WUSA9. “This saves us thousands of dollars because practice jerseys need replacing almost every year, and not all kids have cleats.”
WUSA9 also reported the Commanders donated thousands of items, including football pads, chin straps, cleats, and practice jerseys. They also contributed $10,000 to support the nonprofit's mission of assisting young athletes across the region.
Former NFL wide receiver and D.C. native Josh Morgan represented Washington at the event, telling WUSA9 about the impact these donations have had on struggling programs.
'Taking That Pressure Off'
“A couple years ago, we had a couple of coaches in here crying because they didn’t know how they were going to outfit the team, they had personal things going on at home,” Morgan said. “To be able to take that pressure off the coaches, it’s a big deal.”
Phillip Williams, program director at Leveling the Playing Field, told WUSA9 the Commanders’ generosity will directly benefit countless athletes in the greater Washington area.“It’s just going to go back into our organization and help so many more student-athletes.”
More Than Just Gear
With the season just beginning, the partnership between the Commanders and Leveling the Playing Field is giving local athletes more than just gear, but a chance to compete, grow, and enjoy the game of football on a level playing field.
