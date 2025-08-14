Former Washington offensive lineman announces retirement
Former Washington Commanders offensive lineman Brandon Scherff is retiring after 10 years in the NFL.
Scherff, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, spent his first seven years in the league in the nation's capital and made the Pro Bowl in five of those seasons. Scherff spoke about retiring with Iowa Hawkeyes writer John Bohnenkamp.
“It’s been something I could never dream of,” Scherff said via Bohnenkamp upon entry into the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame.
“Sometimes I would tell my wife that she has to pinch me, because I’m playing a kid’s game, and being able to do it as a job is pretty amazing. Now, having kids and being able to see them after games is absolutely wonderful. So I would say it’s a dream come true. And I will be forever grateful to have had that chance.”
Scherff retires from the NFL
Scherff could have been a member of the Commanders for his entire career, but the previous administration couldn't agree to a contract extension with him. He signed his four-year rookie contract, had his fifth-year option picked up for the 2019 campaign and had the franchise tag placed on him for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Scherff had a strong career in Washington and finished his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars for his final three seasons.
He was a free agent at the end of the 2024 campaign and had reported interest from a few teams around the league, but ultimately he didn't end up in a new spot.
Now, Scherff can enjoy his post-football life with his family and can be proud of the accomplishments he's made throughout his decade in the NFL.
