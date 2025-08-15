Insider details Commanders front office involvement with Terry McLaurin deal
The Washington Commanders operate a bit differently than they used to.
While Terry McLaurin joined the organization when Dan Snyder was in charge and signed an extension when he was the owner, things aren't the same now as Josh Harris signs the checks. ESPN insider John Keim explains how this change is affecting McLaurin's contract negotiations.
"From the time he arrived in 1999, Snyder's tenure was filled with moves with which he meddled, often against the wishes of others in the organization, dozens of people who worked for the team said over the years. Washington won two playoff games in his 24 years as owner -- the same number it has won under Harris in his two seasons," Keim wrote.
"Harris does not operate like Snyder. Numerous people who have worked for Harris say he's involved but will not meddle or make demands to complete a deal to win a headline, nor will he cave to public pressure.
"Instead, Peters and the front office will prepare a report for him, giving him what they view as comps for a player and explain their reasoning behind an offer. Harris will ask a lot of questions, and if he's not sold, request more information. He can be demanding in that regard, say multiple people who work for him, but it allows him to understand the decision-making. He'll then leave the work to those he hired -- while staying aligned with them."
Commanders front office making McLaurin contract challenging
All parties want to stay with the Commanders, even after McLaurin's public trade request. The move to make that public is all about leverage.
All sides can come to an agreement, but sacrifices and compromises will have to be made from everyone.
In order for McLaurin and the Commanders to compete for a Super Bowl, they need each other, so the sooner they sign the deal, the better off everyone will be in the long run.
