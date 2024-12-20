Commanders Count on Defense to Step Up in Eagles Rematch
When the Washington Commanders take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, much of the attention will be on their defense—specifically, the presence of Marshon Lattimore.
Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. highlighted the impact of having a player like Lattimore in the lineup, emphasizing the unique edge he and Mikey Thompson provide in the secondary.
“No stupid questions first, I always believe that,” the Washington defensive coordinator began, before delving into Lattimore’s role on the defense. “I think when you have Marshon and Mikey on the outside, two guys that are ball guys, that are ball centric, the quarterback becomes hesitant to put the ball in harm's way.”
It’s not just about defending passes—it’s about dictating the choices opposing quarterbacks make. Whitt explained that defenders with a reputation for forcing turnovers fundamentally alter offensive strategies.
“When you don't produce interceptions, they'll throw the ball up there because they're thinking, what? Alright, we're going to catch it, it's going to be an incompletion, or they're going to get a penalty,” he noted. “But when you have guys that have a history of turning the ball over…the ball doesn't go vertically and up towards those guys because, why? There's a chance that it can go the other way.”
Lattimore’s track record as a ballhawk speaks for itself, but his impact goes beyond the stat sheet. His presence allows younger teammates, like Mikey Thompson, to develop and thrive in high-pressure situations. “Hopefully Mikey will start to become that guy,” Whitt added, expressing optimism about Thompson’s growth.
Against a Eagles offense led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, Lattimore’s ability to limit deep shots and create turnover opportunities will be important. The Commanders playoff hopes are on the line, and the defense will need to rise to the occasion.
If Lattimore and Thompson can deliver the kind of performances Whitt envisions, the Commanders might just find themselves one step closer to January football.
