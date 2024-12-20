Commander Country

Commanders Reveal Jonathan Allen Status vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders have decided whether or not Jonathan Allen will play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are hopeful about star defensive lineman Jonathan Allen potentially making a return for his team after being designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week.

Allen has until Jan. 8 to be activated to the 53-man roster, but the Commanders have decided that this week is too soon for a possible return.

Allen, the longest-tenured member of the team after being taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, has been ruled out for the team's Week 16 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Allen was placed on injured reserve after tearing his pectoral muscle following the team's Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. He has not played since and his injury was set to rule him out for the year.

However, Allen has appeared to make enough of a recovery to possibly consider a return with the Commanders likely making their first playoff appearance since 2020. Allen has been part of so many ups and downs with the organization that he is doing everything in his power to try and be there for the Commanders.

Whether or not he returns, his dedication to the team shouldn't go unnoticed.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

JEREMY BRENER

