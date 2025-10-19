Commanders get devastating news on another star WR before Cowboys game
DALLAS -- The Washington Commanders entered the weekend with receiver Noah Brown on injured reserve and Terry McLaurin ruled out for this weekend's contest against the Dallas Cowboys, and the news only got worse on Saturday.
A Last-Minute Scratch
About 24 hours before the Commanders were set to take on their NFC East Division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, receiver Deebo Samuel was also ruled out of the game due to the lingering heel issue that has been getting worse over the course of the last two weeks while he played through the pain.
Samuel admitted that the injury was aggravating to him prior to being ruled out, but indicated on Friday that it was still up in the air on whether or not he'd be able to suit up for Washington or not.
Whatever they saw on Saturday ruled him out, and he didn't even travel to Dallas because of it.
In response to the news, the team elevated receiver Robbie Chosen from the practice squad to join Chris Moore, Luke McCaffrey, and Jaylin Lane.
Additionally, defensive tackle Daron Payne fell ill, though he was able to travel and is expected to play, the team's elevation of fellow DT Sheldon Day seems to indicate there may be some reduction in snaps for the starter.
With kickoff just over an hour away, here are the players not suiting up for Washington against the Cowboys.
The Official Gameday Inactives
QB Josh Johnson (emergency 3rd quarterback)
WR Terry McLaurin (quad)
WR Deebo Samuel (heel)
LB Ale Kaho
LB Kain Medrano
OL Brandon Coleman
OT George Fant
After missing the full week of practice, defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. (hamstring) entered the weekend as questionable. As the leading sack-getter for the Commanders' defense, he was definitely a player Washington needed to get active if possible.
The good news, however, is that after activating him this weekend, offensive lineman Sam Cosmi is officially back from the knee injury he suffered in the playoffs last season.
Cowboys Get a Boost, Lose a Star
For the Cowboys, receiver CeeDee Lamb was unquestionably the biggest name to watch after suffering an ankle injury a short while ago, and he was cleared ahead of the weekend.
Dallas offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (knee), defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (ankle), receiver Jonathan Mingo (knee), safety Juanyeh Thomas (migraine), and cornerback Caelen Carson (knee) were all questionable entering the weekend, while cornerback Trevon Diggs was ruled out on Friday after suffering a concussion during an accident in his home on Thursday night.
Here are the players ruled out for the Cowboys in Week 7.
CB Trevon Diggs (concussion)
S Juanyeh Thomas
OT Ajani Cornelius
OG Trevor Keegan
DT Jay Toia
DE Marshawn Kneeland
