How to watch Commanders vs. Cowboys: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
The Washington Commanders head into a pivotal Sunday matchup looking to get back into the win column as they face their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. Coming off a tough loss to the Chicago Bears, the Commanders aim to get back over .500, while the Cowboys look to recover from their own setback against the Carolina Panthers with star receiver CeeDee Lamb returning to the lineup. Both teams will be eager to make a statement in this high-stakes division showdown.
Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got everything you need to follow the action. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to catch every snap live, don't miss a moment as the Commanders look to bounce back on the road in a pivotal NFC East contest against the Dallas Cowboys.
Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Details
• Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders
• Date: Sunday, October 19th
• Kickoff Time: 4:25 PM EST
• Location: Arlington, Texas | AT&T Stadium
What channel is Commanders vs Cowboys on?
The Commanders-Cowboys game will air on FOX. Check your local listings for channel information.
How to stream Commanders vs Cowboys live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• Commanders Radio Network (BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) in the DMV)
• Cowboys Radio Network (KRLD-FM 105.3 in Dallas/Fort Worth)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)
Commanders vs Cowboys betting odds
Odds provided by DraftKings.
• Spread: Commanders -1.5
• Over/Under: 54.5
• Moneyline: Commanders -120, Bears +100
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Cowboys vs. Commanders preview
The Washington Commanders head to Jerry's World to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a pivotal NFC East clash, with both teams looking to bounce back from recent losses. The Cowboys will have star receiver CeeDee Lamb returning, giving quarterback Dak Prescott another elite weapon alongside George Pickens and the rest of one of the NFL's top offenses. The Commanders' secondary will be tested, needing to slow down big plays and pressure Prescott in a matchup that could define the outcome.
On offense, Washington will be without Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown, meaning backups and emerging targets like Luke McCaffrey will need to step up to provide consistency and spark. The running game and short-passing schemes will be key to keeping the Cowboys' pass rush off balance. This game will ultimately hinge on whether the Commanders' defense can contain a potent Dallas offense while the offense finally finds rhythm.
READ MORE: Commanders fans can meet Jayden Daniels as part of a new VIP experience
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders star has a 'best matchup' for fantasy in Week 7
• Commanders add former second-round pick from the 49ers
• Commanders’ Deebo Samuel just received shocking recognition