How to watch Commanders vs. Cowboys: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

Don't miss a second of the action! Here's everything you need to know to watch the Washington Commanders take on the Dallas Cowboys in an all-important NFC East clash.

Caleb Skinner

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images


The Washington Commanders head into a pivotal Sunday matchup looking to get back into the win column as they face their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. Coming off a tough loss to the Chicago Bears, the Commanders aim to get back over .500, while the Cowboys look to recover from their own setback against the Carolina Panthers with star receiver CeeDee Lamb returning to the lineup. Both teams will be eager to make a statement in this high-stakes division showdown.

Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got everything you need to follow the action. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to catch every snap live, don't miss a moment as the Commanders look to bounce back on the road in a pivotal NFC East contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Details

• Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

• Date: Sunday, October 19th

• Kickoff Time: 4:25 PM EST

• Location: Arlington, Texas | AT&T Stadium

Dak Prescot
Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

What channel is Commanders vs Cowboys on?

The Commanders-Cowboys game will air on FOX. Check your local listings for channel information.

How to stream Commanders vs Cowboys live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NFL+ (mobile only)

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Commanders Radio Network (BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) in the DMV)

• Cowboys Radio Network (KRLD-FM 105.3 in Dallas/Fort Worth)

• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)

Deebo Samuel Jayden Daniel
Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Commanders vs Cowboys betting odds

Odds provided by DraftKings.


• Spread: Commanders -1.5

• Over/Under: 54.5

• Moneyline: Commanders -120, Bears +100

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Cowboys vs. Commanders preview

The Washington Commanders head to Jerry's World to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a pivotal NFC East clash, with both teams looking to bounce back from recent losses. The Cowboys will have star receiver CeeDee Lamb returning, giving quarterback Dak Prescott another elite weapon alongside George Pickens and the rest of one of the NFL's top offenses. The Commanders' secondary will be tested, needing to slow down big plays and pressure Prescott in a matchup that could define the outcome.

On offense, Washington will be without Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown, meaning backups and emerging targets like Luke McCaffrey will need to step up to provide consistency and spark. The running game and short-passing schemes will be key to keeping the Cowboys' pass rush off balance. This game will ultimately hinge on whether the Commanders' defense can contain a potent Dallas offense while the offense finally finds rhythm.

READ MORE: Commanders fans can meet Jayden Daniels as part of a new VIP experience

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

