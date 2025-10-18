Washington Commanders coaches diagnose the team's biggest problem so far
The Washington Commanders’ defense came up big in the team’s Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, holding their opponent to zero points through two and a half quarters after surrendering 10 early on.
On the flip side, the Commanders’ offense is in the top half of the league in scoring, yet has just one opening drive score this season.
So, to say that Washington has been inconsistent is an understatement. Asked to assess his team six weeks into the season, head coach Dan Quinn agreed, in his own way.
An 'Incomplete Grade'
“It's almost like an incomplete grade in a way,” he says. “And I think that's where we've been, like the inconsistent part of identity. Sometimes, man, that's it. I'm pointing it out, and so that's what I'm working hard to make sure we get to that spot where it's all the way through, and once we hit into that space, then I want to see sustaining it. And so, I've seen it then this, seen it and this, and so that's my goal.”
That goal is commonly referred to as complementary football. The offense scores, and the defense prevents other teams from doing the same. Bonuses come in for defensive takeaways, especially those that come in hostile territory, and for consecutive scoring efforts between opposing ones. All the while, the special teams is doing their part to control field position and score when called upon to do so, preferably in the form of extra points.
In some ways, it’s simplistic. Putting it in action is a whole different thing altogether and has proven more difficult thus far in 2025 than it was in 2024 when Quinn was the new head coach of the Commanders, and quarterback Jayden Daniels was a rookie.
“When we see it, we know what it looks like. Too many times where we have and it's been up and down, and you can win a game, you know, where you're off here and there, but to be consistent with it, it has to be all the time,” says Quinn.
The Offensive Inconsistency
There are two big areas preventing Washington from playing that complementary style of football: turnovers and third downs.
Entering a Week 7 battle against the high-powered Dallas Cowboys offense, the Commanders are -3 in turnover margin, bottom 10 in the league. While that number is bad by itself, the team’s six turnovers in the past three games, including three in last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears, make matters worse.
When an offense is struggling on third down like the Commanders are, with just over a 33 percent conversion rate, turning the ball over only makes matters worse because it prevents special teams from either converting field goals or at least trying to flip the field.
“I know [we are] near the bottom of the league, and I think that, combined with the turnover margin, [we are] very fortunate to be .500 at this point. Because those are two critical areas,” offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury admitted this week while offering up an explanation for why his unit has struggled to find consistency this season.
“I think we just haven't consistently been able to practice as a unit since training camp started. And I think that's where maybe some of the inconsistency is showing up, particularly on third downs, just seems like we're a little bit off,” he said.
It isn’t an excuse, but a reason, and Kingsbury knows more than most that those reasons won’t hold a lot of water when your job is to figure out the puzzle, no matter how complicated it might get.
Securing the ball being priority No. 1, Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. have both vocalized the need to take possessions away from opponents. Facing one of the top scoring offenses in the NFL this weekend, that need is even more amplified.
“[I’m] not happy with where our turnover margin is, to be six games in and be in the minus. You've heard me talk a number of times; it takes both sides to make sure we're getting into the plus. So, that one is top of the pile for me, top of the pile,” Quinn says.
The Defensive Lapses
So the message is, while the conversation at times may flip from one phase to another, it really is a team effort. And as inconsistent as the offense has been, the defense has been just as up-and-down if not more so.
Whitt spoke this week about the defensive side of the season-long roller coaster the Commanders have been on to this point. “We talked about it the last two wins that we had when we got in sudden change, the offense turned the ball over, we didn't allow points. This game [a Week 6 loss to the Chicago Bears], we allowed 13 points. Alright, so that's not good enough.”
One reason for that was an unfortunate major lack of tackling, at least major in the way it played a role in the ultimate demise of the team. “I think we're at 12 percent. That puts us at 17th in the league,” Whitt said about the missed tackles plaguing his defense. “If you are at 11 percent, that puts you in the top 10. So, one percent better in our missed tackles will get us where we want to be.”
It really is that fine a line to walk when trying to stop NFL offenses, so much so that one percent better makes a world of difference.
The most frustrating part of the whole experience this season has been that the positive play Washington needs on offense, defense, and on special teams has all been witnessed at some point or another. So the belief it can be achieved isn’t just an idea, it's a proven concept.
“When we hit those consistently, the story kind of writes itself, but we have not hit those consistently, and that's what we're aiming to do.”
