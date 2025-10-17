Commander Country

Commanders fans can meet Jayden Daniels as part of a new VIP experience

Fanatics just launched a new loyalty program. One of the grand prizes for Washington Commanders fans is a VIP experience to meet their star QB in Spain.

David Harrison

Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews interviews Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews interviews Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

In just under five weeks, the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins will make history as the first two NFL teams to play a regular-season game in Spain.

With both teams facing a bit of adversity in current times, the matchup doesn't look as sexy as it once did, but there's no doubt when looking at the Commanders' team that even with the struggles to find consistency, they have a quarterback in Jayden Daniels who not only keeps them competitive but keeps them entertaining.

Certainly, Washington itself is more concerned about the competition side while many off the field are interested in the entertainment side. In that spirit, Daniels has become the focal point of a new initiative that could allow fans looking to attend the game to see the quarterback in person, do so before the first snap even takes place.

The Fanatics ONE Launch

In a release, popular brand Fanatics announced it "has officially launched its new, enterprise-wide loyalty program, Fanatics ONE. As the company’s first cross-business loyalty program, Fanatics ONE leverages the scale of the company’s growing sports platform to offer a truly unique selection of rewards and experiences, including fan apparel, trading cards and collectibles, online sports betting and casino rewards, and access to unforgettable events."

"The Icon Series is exclusive to Fanatics ONE members and gives fans the chance to turn FanCash – the currency of sport - into curated, one-of-one moments with some of the biggest names in the game. To celebrate the launch, Fanatics is kicking things off with two incredible Icon Series experiences. ...Meet Commanders QB Jayden Daniels during the NFL International Game in Madrid in November as part of a VIP experience around the game, [and] cop a trading card from the collection of Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns (KAT) at the NBA Store in NYC on October 23, which also coincides with the celebration of Topps’ return as the official NBA trading card partner."

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. / Fanatics ONE

The Jayden Daniels 'Icon Series' Experience

Fans of all sports will enjoy the opportunity to take advantage of both offerings, while readers of this site will most likely be mainly interested in that first option.

Fanatics also shared that fans can enter to with the KAT sweepstakes in the Fanatics ONE Shop, the Fanatics App, or the Fanatics Sportsbook now, so we assume that the same method of entry will be used for the opportunity to meet Daniels in Madrid at a later date.

The Vision Behind the Program

“As Fanatics has grown as a sports platform, we’ve been methodically building a loyalty program that rightfully rewards fans for their passion across our full suite of experiences,” said Tucker Kain, Fanatics Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. “We listened to what fans wanted – more unique rewards and more ways to spend their FanCash - and built a program that only Fanatics could deliver. Fanatics ONE reflects the strength of our platform, which includes more than 900 global partners, access to thousands of athletes and celebrity fans, innovative trading card products, our fast-growing Fanatics Sportsbook & Casino, highly sought after apparel collabs and limited edition drops, special events like Fanatics Fest, and much more.”

READ MORE: Commanders could be in trouble with Cowboys $135 million star returning to practice

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

Commanders add former second-round pick from the 49ers

 Commanders’ Deebo Samuel just received shocking recognition

• Former Commanders offensive starter announces retirement

•﻿ Commanders pursuing $14 million veteran wide receiver

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News