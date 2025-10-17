Commanders fans can meet Jayden Daniels as part of a new VIP experience
In just under five weeks, the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins will make history as the first two NFL teams to play a regular-season game in Spain.
With both teams facing a bit of adversity in current times, the matchup doesn't look as sexy as it once did, but there's no doubt when looking at the Commanders' team that even with the struggles to find consistency, they have a quarterback in Jayden Daniels who not only keeps them competitive but keeps them entertaining.
Certainly, Washington itself is more concerned about the competition side while many off the field are interested in the entertainment side. In that spirit, Daniels has become the focal point of a new initiative that could allow fans looking to attend the game to see the quarterback in person, do so before the first snap even takes place.
The Fanatics ONE Launch
In a release, popular brand Fanatics announced it "has officially launched its new, enterprise-wide loyalty program, Fanatics ONE. As the company’s first cross-business loyalty program, Fanatics ONE leverages the scale of the company’s growing sports platform to offer a truly unique selection of rewards and experiences, including fan apparel, trading cards and collectibles, online sports betting and casino rewards, and access to unforgettable events."
"The Icon Series is exclusive to Fanatics ONE members and gives fans the chance to turn FanCash – the currency of sport - into curated, one-of-one moments with some of the biggest names in the game. To celebrate the launch, Fanatics is kicking things off with two incredible Icon Series experiences. ...Meet Commanders QB Jayden Daniels during the NFL International Game in Madrid in November as part of a VIP experience around the game, [and] cop a trading card from the collection of Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns (KAT) at the NBA Store in NYC on October 23, which also coincides with the celebration of Topps’ return as the official NBA trading card partner."
The Jayden Daniels 'Icon Series' Experience
Fans of all sports will enjoy the opportunity to take advantage of both offerings, while readers of this site will most likely be mainly interested in that first option.
Fanatics also shared that fans can enter to with the KAT sweepstakes in the Fanatics ONE Shop, the Fanatics App, or the Fanatics Sportsbook now, so we assume that the same method of entry will be used for the opportunity to meet Daniels in Madrid at a later date.
The Vision Behind the Program
“As Fanatics has grown as a sports platform, we’ve been methodically building a loyalty program that rightfully rewards fans for their passion across our full suite of experiences,” said Tucker Kain, Fanatics Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. “We listened to what fans wanted – more unique rewards and more ways to spend their FanCash - and built a program that only Fanatics could deliver. Fanatics ONE reflects the strength of our platform, which includes more than 900 global partners, access to thousands of athletes and celebrity fans, innovative trading card products, our fast-growing Fanatics Sportsbook & Casino, highly sought after apparel collabs and limited edition drops, special events like Fanatics Fest, and much more.”
