Commanders star has a 'best matchup' for fantasy in Week 7
The Washington Commanders are preparing for a battle of NFC East Division rivals, both of whom seem poised to take part in a classic shootout-style game that will leave fans tense all afternoon, and fantasy football managers hoping to profit from all of the action.
Neither the Dallas Cowboys nor the Commanders' defenses are known as brickwall-type units, and both have been known to give up yards in bunches.
So even though the defense from Washington is top 15 in scoring, the fact that it doesn’t take the ball away from opposing offenses has many believing there are no bad starts from this game this weekend. But one, NFL.com says, is the best starting option of them all.
The Best Start of the Week
“[Commanders receiver Deebo] Samuel managed to suit up this past Monday night after being listed as questionable, but he did not enjoy a big fantasy outing. Still, he has scored 17-plus points in four of six games, eclipsing 20 in three of them. Plus, this is the best matchup for receivers,” Michael Florio writes. “The Cowboys have allowed the second-most yards to wideouts, as well as the most touchdowns and fantasy PPG. They've given up the most yards to out-wide receivers and the eighth-most to slots, which is big for Deebo, who bounces around. Even if Terry McLaurin returns to action this week, Samuel remains in play.”
The McLaurin Effect
Florio makes great points, of course, but we would expand that even further. Not only is Samuel a great fantasy play, even if McLaurin returns to action this weekend, he’s even better if No. 17 suits up.
That’s because the Cowboys' defense will have to focus on yet another star-caliber playmaker for Kliff Kingsbury’s offense, and not be able to dedicate as much attention to Samuel.
In fact, that impact spreads further, leading to better opportunities for tight end Zach Ertz, and even running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who may find himself facing some lighter boxes should McLaurin be back in action.
The Sneaky Sleeper Play
On Wednesday, Washington placed injured receiver Noah Brown on injured reserve, which ensures that up-and-coming second-year player Luke McCaffrey is going to continue getting more work on offense through at least the next four weeks, and he’s another player who might be a sneaky bye week fill-in for you, should you need one.
In six games this season, McCaffrey has brought in only eight receptions, but those catches have produced 179 yards and three touchdowns. With an 80 percent successful play rate, McCaffrey has not only become a reliable target for the Commanders, but one that quarterback Jayden Daniels projects to turn to more and more, especially as other players struggle to get healthy enough to return to play.
His special teams duties do limit his offensive snaps a bit, but when he’s on the field, he’s oftentimes found in the slot as well, and that could play a significant role as Dallas tries to stifle one slot threat, leading to bigger opportunities for another.
