Jayden Daniels injury news concerns Commanders ahead of Raiders game
The Washington Commanders are coming off their first defeat of the 2025 season after falling to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.
It was a disappointing performance for the Commanders as the squad struggled to get on the same page on either side of the ball. To make matters worse, Washington had a couple of players go down with injuries, including running back Austin Ekeler and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., who will miss the remainder of the year.
Late in the loss, quarterback Jayden Daniels was spotted limping after being slammed to the turf in a collision with Packers' star Micah Parsons.
The scene created concern for fans ahead of Washington's home game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. There's a possibility Daniels could miss the contest.
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Dealing With Knee Injury
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Daniels has been diagnosed with a knee sprain following an MRI.
That's good news for the Commanders long-term, as the injury isn't overtly serious. However, that might lead the team to sit him when Las Vegas comes to town, depending on how much the ailment physically limits Daniels over the next few days.
In two starts this season, Daniels has completed 43/72 passes for 433 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's added 18 carries for 85 yards.
Last year, Daniels fractured his ribs against the Carolina Panthers, leaving the game in the first quarter. He returned the following week, producing one of the highlights of the entire season with a Hail Mary pass to defeat the Chicago Bears.
If Daniels is unable to play against the Raiders, Washington will likely roll with veteran signal-caller and backup, Marcus Mariota.
Mariota served as Daniels' mentor last season and re-signed with the Commanders in March. He's proven enough in a pinch. Mariota saw action in three games in 2024, completing 34/44 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns while rushing 18 times for 92 yards and another score.
Washington and Las Vegas will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 21. The game will be televised on FOX.
