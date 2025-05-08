Commanders division opponent Eagles make announcement on offensive star
The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles have built one of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL, dating back to their first meeting in 1934. However, their clashes were as heated as ever last season as the two franchises faced off three separate times, including in the NFC Championship, where Philadelphia took down Washington, 55-23, en route to a Super Bowl victory.
That defeat has been a point of inspiration for the Commanders this offseason as the team looks to make another deep playoff run behind second-year head coach Dan Quinn and rising star quarterback Jayden Daniels.
The Eagles are expected to enter the season as favorites to hoist the trophy once again. That'll give Washington even more of a reason to circle the two matchups on the calendar in 2025-26.
The Commanders have made plenty of moves to catch up to Philadelphia and the Eagles are doing the same to put themselves in position for another championship.
Earlier this week, the Eagles reworked veteran tight end Dallas Goedert's contract for the upcoming season. The franchise explored trade options during the draft but Goedert ultimately took less money to remain in Philadelphia.
Goedert missed seven games due to injury last season but still caught 42 passes for 496 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season. He stepped in the playoffs, hauling in 17 receptions for 215 yards and a score to earn his first ring.
The 30-year-old was slated to enter the final year of a four-year/$57 million extension. He's spent the entirety of his professional career with the Eagles since being selected by the franchise in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Goedert has been a thorn in Washington's side for quite some time. He's played against the Commanders 12 times and recorded two 100+ receiving yard performances, including seven catches for 135 yards in Philadelphia's 27-17 victory over Washington on December 22, 2021.
During his seven seasons with the Eagles, Goedert has appeared in 93 games and made 76 starts. He's totaled 349 catches for 4,085 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Coincidentally enough, Goedert went on to replace Zach Ertz, who played for the Eagles from 2013-21. Ertz signed with the Commanders last offseason and is expected to assume a key role at tight end once again next fall.
