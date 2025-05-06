Commanders make sneaky move for Jayden Daniels and it might change everything
The Washington Commanders burst onto the scene last season as a contender that pretty much came out of nowhere.
The Commanders were 4-13 in 2023, which led to the No. 2 overall pick where the team selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Selecting Daniels gave them the foundation to be a true Super Bowl contender, but now they need to build around him to become one of the best teams in the league.
Getting Daniels the upgrades he needs involves changes on the offensive line, where the team traded for Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans and drafted Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round.
Those additions placed the Commanders at No. 6 in ESPN's latest power rankings.
READ MORE: Commanders top pick seeing early Offensive Rookie of the Year odds
Commanders offensive line upgrades
"Though other areas might be improved, the line has definitely gotten better. Washington traded for five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and drafted tackle Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round," ESPN insider John Keim wrote.
"Those moves allow it to move around 2024 third-round pick Brandon Coleman, who started 15 games -- including all three in the postseason. It's possible Coleman ends up at guard, giving Washington a talented front once right guard Sam Cosmi returns from a torn ACL. Washington was dead set on protecting its greatest asset, quarterback Jayden Daniels, while also boosting the run game."
The only teams listed higher than the Commanders in the power rankings were the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
If the Commanders can move the ball more effectively next season with an improved offensive line, they should find themselves back in the upper echelon in the NFL, challenging the Lions and Eagles for the top spot in the conference.
READ MORE: Commanders UDFA OL has chance to make 53-man roster
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders rival Cowboys could land 5-time Pro Bowl WR
• Predicting the Commanders’ primetime games in the 2025 season
• Commanders veteran CB, former first round pick named cut candidate
• Commanders draft pairing viewed as 'favorite' and 'sleeper' in '25 class