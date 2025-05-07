Commander Country

Commanders are receiving a brand new locker room

The Washington Commanders are investing big off the field to change their reputation—and their locker room grade.

Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium.
Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders have seen upgrades not only in their roster and front office but also in their facilities—and they're only getting started.

"I'm not an F minus guy," said Commanders GM Adam Peters, referring to what owner Josh Harris said about the team's 2023 NFLPA report card grades compared to the 2024 results.

That "F minus" was the Commanders' grade for their locker room in 2023. While that moved slightly to an "F" in the latest report, Peters believes the recent upgrades could lead to an even better grade in 2025.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Peters thanked Harris for the sweeping changes already underway. "He put his money where his mouth is, and he invested a ton of money into this place," Peters said. One major improvement is removing the team's old astroturf practice field.

"There was an astroturf field when I got here last year. I couldn't believe it," Peters recalled. "I said, 'Josh, I've got to get rid of this thing. This is terrible.' And he said, 'Do it.'"

That decisive mindset extended far beyond the turf. "That's what he said about everything—from our kitchen to our locker room, to our meeting rooms, to our stadium, even the locker room at the stadium. Everything we've asked for, he's done," Peters said.

"He'd ask, 'Will this be good for the players?' We'd say yes and explain why. And he'd say, 'Go ahead and do it.' So I can't take credit for that."

And they're not stopping there. "We're not even done. We're building a new locker room right now," Peters said. "They're going to get a new locker room."

"F hopefully will not be an F anymore," he added. "Based on what we're spending, the rest of it is going to be really good."

The upgrades reflect a broader culture shift in Washington—one focused on accountability, player well-being, and building a winning environment from the ground up.

Published
