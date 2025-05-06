Will Commanders upgrades be enough to reach Super Bowl?
The Washington Commanders have tried to keep their foot on the gas after making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game.
After taking Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft, he has elevated the team to new heights, winning a playoff game for the first time in 19 years.
After losing in the NFC Championship, the mission has been to get Daniels some help around him. By trading for Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel, the Commanders are doing everything in their power to be better for next season.
However, CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin questions whether these upgrades will be enough.
Commanders veterans add question marks
"We won't know this until crunch time of the 2025 campaign, of course, but Washington quickly and understandably pivoted to win-now mode afterJayden Daniels' magical debut. How new left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wideout Deebo Samuel pan out could determine their postseason ceiling," Benjamin wrote.
If the Commanders are going to win next season, they will have to chase the Philadelphia Eagles, who won the Super Bowl with one of the best rosters in the league.
Adding Tunsil and Samuel makes the Commanders a bigger threat on paper, but the question remains as if it will actually translate to more wins on the football field.
The Commanders will be one of the toughest matchups on paper for teams next season, especially with Samuel and Tunsil on the roster, but Washington will still have to show up on Sundays and execute at the highest level.
