Commanders second round pick suffered back injury before NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders got one of the steals of the NFL Draft when Adam Peter turned in the card with cornerback Trey Amos' name on it at pick No. 61.
Amos, a long press-man corner with superb athletic ability, was projected as a late Day 1 or early Day 2 prospect by most, yet nearly two rounds through the draft, he sat waiting to hear his name called. While the Commanders' general manager was thrilled to bring him in, the question still arose about why Amos was there in the first place.
It turns out, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, that Washington wasn't scared off by something other teams may have been.
"Washington got a plus starter with second-round defensive back Trey Amos, who has size, speed and instincts," Fowler said in his recent team intel update. "Selecting him at No. 61 was considered great value. One aspect that might have hurt his value slightly: Multiple teams discovered a back injury in the predraft process. This wasn't a major red flag for some teams, but it was at least a mild concern that "probably caused him to slide a bit," as one AFC exec said. However, people around Amos and the Commanders did not seem overly concerned by it."
After completing his final year of college football for Ole Miss, Amos was able to attend and standout at the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl and at the NFL Scouting Combine. Amos also performed at his school's Pro Day.
So, it would appear, whatever the back injury is it certainly hasn't prevented the talented corner from physically showing off for teams, and doing so pretty well.
If Amos pans out and shows that late-Day 1 talent so many saw on tape, he may go down as one of the best value picks in this year's draft, and as a future cautionary tale about not getting to scared off by something that didn't impact a player's ability to perform in pre-draft workouts.
