Commanders top pick seeing early Offensive Rookie of the Year odds
The Washington Commanders got better by adding talent on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball through the NFL Draft after an exciting offseason that saw them be successful via trades and free agency.
One of the key areas where the Commanders wanted to improve was along their offensive line to try and give quarterback Jayden Daniels more time in the pocket. They accomplished this with the addition of Laremy Tunsil. Also, they maintained that in the NFL Draft, selecting former Oregon Ducks' offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. with the first-round pick.
Conerly Jr. was solid during his time with the Ducks, playing at the tackle position, but that doesn't necessarily mean he will immediately become one of the top players at his position now that he is in the NFL. However, there still seems to be some hope that that could happen as Conerly Jr. is receiving odds to win the NFL's Rookie of the Year award.
According to DraftKings, Conerly Jr. currently has +50000 odds to win the coveted award. While his odds are a long shot, it makes sense considering that offensive lineman rarely win this award with skill players and quarterbacks hogging it.
It is great to see the former Oregon Duck receiving odds, but it will likely take one of the best seasons from a rookie offensive lineman we have ever seen. While not impossible, Conerly Jr. will have a long way to go if he wants to win the award, as he isn't quite as polished as some of the former best rookie offensive linemen that have come through the league.
