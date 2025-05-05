Commander Country

Commanders top pick seeing early Offensive Rookie of the Year odds

Washington Commanders first round pick Josh Conerly Jr. is receiving early odds to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Caleb Skinner

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. (76) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. (76) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders got better by adding talent on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball through the NFL Draft after an exciting offseason that saw them be successful via trades and free agency.

One of the key areas where the Commanders wanted to improve was along their offensive line to try and give quarterback Jayden Daniels more time in the pocket. They accomplished this with the addition of Laremy Tunsil. Also, they maintained that in the NFL Draft, selecting former Oregon Ducks' offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. with the first-round pick.

Josh Conerly Jr
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. (76) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Conerly Jr. was solid during his time with the Ducks, playing at the tackle position, but that doesn't necessarily mean he will immediately become one of the top players at his position now that he is in the NFL. However, there still seems to be some hope that that could happen as Conerly Jr. is receiving odds to win the NFL's Rookie of the Year award.

According to DraftKings, Conerly Jr. currently has +50000 odds to win the coveted award. While his odds are a long shot, it makes sense considering that offensive lineman rarely win this award with skill players and quarterbacks hogging it.

It is great to see the former Oregon Duck receiving odds, but it will likely take one of the best seasons from a rookie offensive lineman we have ever seen. While not impossible, Conerly Jr. will have a long way to go if he wants to win the award, as he isn't quite as polished as some of the former best rookie offensive linemen that have come through the league.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

READ MORE: Commanders UDFA OL has chance to make 53-man roster

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow Caleb on Twitter.

More Washington Commanders News

• Predicting the Commanders’ primetime games in the 2025 season

• Commanders veteran CB, former first round pick named cut candidate

 Commanders rival Cowboys could land 5-time Pro Bowl WR

 Commanders draft pairing viewed as 'favorite' and 'sleeper' in '25 class

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/News