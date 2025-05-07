Commanders have reason for hope, optimism after getting Jayden Daniels help
The Washington Commanders have completed the first part of their rebuild by finding their franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels.
Now, the Commanders need to build the team around Daniels to ensure that they will be in the best position possible to succeed.
CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan identified the biggest reason for optimism for all 32 teams and named the supporting cast around Daniels as the entry for the Commanders.
READ MORE: NFL offers sneak peek at what the 2027 draft in Washington, D.C. will look like
Supporting cast for Jayden Daniels gives hope
"The Commanders were one of the feel-good stories from 2024 as the downtrodden franchise enjoyed a remarkable turnaround spearheaded by the arrival of Jayden Daniels, who led them to the NFC Championship," Sullivan wrote.
"This offseason, Washington did a masterful job of continuing to build around its young QB by adding star left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel via trade. They also added offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. and corner Trey Amos at the NFL Draft. All these moves seem to be solidifying the Commanders as a force in the NFC for the foreseeable future."
The Commanders are capitalizing on the championship window built with Daniels under a rookie contract for the next four years. During that time, the Commanders won't have to spend a good chunk of their cap space on Daniels, allowing them to spend top-dollar on other important positions, like offensive tackle and wide receiver.
Therefore, the Commanders are making sure they get these high-end players to give them the best chance at competing for a Super Bowl.
READ MORE: Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels didn't have just the best rookie year of '24
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Newest Commanders have numbers revealed
• Will Commanders upgrades be enough to reach Super Bowl?
• Commanders make sneaky move for Jayden Daniels and it might change everything
• Commanders top pick seeing early Offensive Rookie of the Year odds