Commanders face one significant problem with star defensive tackle

The Washington Commanders have granted defensive tackle Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade this week, raising questions about his long-term future.
The Commanders are not currently inclined to extend his deal, despite Allen not necessarily seeking a departure.
Washington faces tough financial decisions as Allen carries a $23 million cap hit in 2025, his final year under contract.
According to ESPN’s John Keim, Allen “was granted permission to seek a trade this week” but clarified that “he wasn’t necessarily looking to leave.” However, with the team unwilling to offer an extension, his status remains in flux. Keim also noted that “Allen would count $23 million against the salary cap in 2025—his final year under contract.”
The financial implications of moving Allen are significant. Keim explained that “he also has no more guaranteed money left on his deal. If traded or cut—the two most likely options—the Commanders would save $16.3 million against the salary cap.” This potential cap relief could be a driving factor behind Washington's willingness to entertain offers for the two-time Pro Bowler."
Allen, who turned 30 last month, was dominant in 2021 and 2022, recording “16.5 sacks and 26 tackles for a loss in those two seasons combined,” according to Keim. However, his production has dipped in the past two years, with Keim pointing out that “he has posted just 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss over the past two—though he missed nine games with a torn triceps in 2024.”
As the Commanders navigate their roster overhaul, Allen’s future remains uncertain. If Washington opts to move on, a trade could provide cap relief while allowing Allen a fresh start elsewhere. Whether he stays or goes, his status will be a key storyline as the 2025 offseason unfolds.
