Commanders' final inactive list for Week 4 is here

Entering the weekend, the Washington Commanders knew they were going to be without four starters.
On Friday, head coach Dan Quinn shared that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee), tight end John Bates (groin), receiver Terry McLaurin (quad), and receiver Noah Brown (groin/knee) would all miss the team's Week 4 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.
As a result, the team elevated receiver Tay Martin from the practice squad along with cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr., who is making his second appearance for Washington this season after being elevated last weekend as well.
The Official Inactive List
This meant Quinn had to identify more than a few additional players who would not suit up for his team this weekend, and they are safety Percy Butler (hip), offensive lineman Brandon Coleman, and defensive end Preston Smith.
For the Falcons, cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) was the biggest name ruled out of this weekend's game. In addition to Terrell, the following Atlanta players will miss Week 4: receiver KhaDarel Hodge, running back Nathan Carter, offensive lineman Jack Nelson, and defensive lineman Sam Roberts.
A Question Mark in the Backfield
Early Sunday morning it was believed running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt would play despite missing two days of practice during the week, but how much work he'll get is still a question only the gameflow will answer.
This means running backs Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols will be expected to carry the bulk of the workload, if Croskey-Merritt is hampered by his injury at all.
History on Washington's Side
The Commanders have faced the Falcons five years in a row, including this weekend's contest, and enter this matchup with a four game winning streak over the franchise.
Last season, Daniels led Washington in an overtime win over the Falcons that clinched its spot in the postseason. During the win, cameras caught veteran Marcus Mariota encouraging and mentoring Daniels late in the game, demonstrating the team's brotherhood mentality in its purest form.
Today, with Daniels out, Mariota will get his second-consecutive start for the Commanders, in yet another game against an opponent he used to play for.
In 2022, Mariota played 13 games for Atlanta with a 5-8 record. He had spent the previous two seasons with the Raiders, and then spent one with the Philadelphia Eagles before coming to Washington in 2024.
