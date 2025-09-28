How to watch Commanders vs. Falcons: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
The Washington Commanders are set to face off against the Atlanta Falcons in a highly anticipated NFC matchup that will pit backup quarterback Marcus Mariota against his former team as he steps in for Jayden Daniels.
Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got everything you need to follow the action. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to catch every snap live, don't miss a moment as the Commanders look to keep momentum going on the road in Atlanta.
Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Details
• Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders
• Date: Sunday, September 28th
• Kickoff Time: 1:00 PM EST
• Location: Atlanta, Georgia | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
What channel is Commanders vs Falcons on?
The Commanders-Falcons game will air on CBS. Check your local listings for channel information.
How to stream Commanders vs Falcons live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• Commanders Radio Network (BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) in the DMV)
• Falcons Radio Network (92.9 FM WZGC-FM in Atlanta)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)
Commanders vs Falcons betting odds
Odds provided by DraftKings.
• Spread: Commanders +2.5
• Over/Under: 43.5
• Moneyline: Commanders +114, Falcons -135
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Falcons vs. Commanders preview
The Washington Commanders hit the road for a Sunday clash with the Atlanta Falcons in a matchup filled with storylines.
With Jayden Daniels sidelined by injury, veteran Marcus Mariota gets the start in a revenge game against his former team. The Commanders will also be without top receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown, putting the spotlight on the rest of the wide receiver room to step up in their absence.
For Atlanta, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looks to rebound after a rough outing against the Carolina Panthers, while Bijan Robinson remains the centerpiece of the offense. The Falcons will be without star corner AJ Terrell, setting the stage for a pivotal NFC showdown as both teams aim to prove themselves early in the 2025 season.
READ MORE: Dan Quinn trusts medical team as Commanders battle through injuries
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders offense gets reprieve against Falcons
• Dan Quinn faces former team as Commanders look to continue momentum
• Recently signed Commanders DB joins team with 'chip on shoulder'
• NFL insider reports positive news about star Commanders WR's injury