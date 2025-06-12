Commanders HC speaks on Noah Brown’s injury
A potentially derailing injury to the Washington Commanders' offense has quickly taken over the storylines coming out of mandatory minicamp. With big goals in their sights, the Commanders might be dealing with a shakeup as training camp and the regular season are right around the corner.
Earlier this week, veteran wide receiver Noah Brown was carted off the practice field after being injured during 7-on-7. According to CommanderGameday's David Harrison, who was in attendance for the session, Brown collided with veteran safety Will Harris while attempting to make a catch. He stayed down for an extended period of time before being helped to the sideline.
Brown slammed his helmet down in frustration. A short time later, he was carted back to the locker room. The disappointment was evident as Brown went into the building.
Obviously, Washington is hoping that Brown avoided anything serious but the franchise is preparing for the worst-case scenario.
Noah Brown To Undergo MRI
Head coach Dan Quinn briefly addressed the issue on Thursday. Quinn revealed that Brown is undergoing an MRI later today but chose not to reveal the specifics of the injury.
“I have no update on that, Noah is getting an MRI today this afternoon, so yeah, I don't want to speculate," Quinn said.
It's worth noting that teams are not required to disclose injuries during this phase of the offseason.
Despite missing time late in the regular season and the playoffs with a kidney injury, Brown still finished fourth on the team in receiving last year. In just 11 games, he recorded 35 catches for 453 yards and one touchdown. That lone score came on Washington's Hail Mary to defeat the Chicago Bears in Week 8, arguably the most exciting play of 2024.
The Commanders re-signed Brown to a one-year/$3.250 million deal that could be worth as much as $4.5 million.
A seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Brown has had stints with the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and Washington Commanders. During his professional career, he's appeared in 87 games, making 34 starts. Brown has totaled 150 receptions for 2,000 yards and six touchdowns. All six of his scores have come in the last three years.
