Commanders’ hopes of landing Myles Garrett just got a boost
All eyes have been on Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns' star defensive end, who made waves by requesting a trade in early February. Garrett, currently in the second-last year of his contract extension that pays him $25 million per year, has expressed his desire to move to a team that can contend for a Super Bowl.
Hi trade request is not driven by money, but by a longing to play on a team that aligns with his championship aspirations. With word of potential suitors swirling, including the Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Commanders could be a dark-horse candidate to land the two-time All-Pro.
Garrett’s frustration with the Browns' trajectory has led him to seek a fresh start. In his public statement, Garrett made it clear that while he has loved his time in Cleveland, his desire to win is much higher.
"The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl," he said, emphasizing the drive behind his trade request.
Garrett’s skills would be an ideal addition to the Washington Commanders’ defense that has shown flashes of brilliance but needs a dominant force on the edge to consistently apply pressure.
Washington's defensive line, led by Jonathan Allen—who was recently allowed to explore trade options—could become much stronger with a player like Garrett, making the defense more capable of competing with the best in the NFC.
The challenge for Washington, however, lies in the fact that Cleveland has no interest in parting ways with Garrett. Browns GM Andrew Berry has been clear: Garrett is not for sale. Even for two first-round picks, Berry has made it known that he values Garrett too much to trade him.
While Garrett’s trade request has put pressure on the Browns, the team remains steadfast in their desire to keep their star defender, who is still under contract for another season.
However, that doesn’t mean the Commanders couldn’t make a compelling case. If Washington were to put together a desirable offer, the Browns could be forced to reconsider. But with Cleveland’s clear stance, it seems unlikely that Garrett will be moved this offseason unless something drastic changes.
The Commanders are in the midst of a rebuild with a talented, young quarterback in Jayden Daniels and a defense that could become even more dangerous with the right pieces. Adding Garrett to that mix would immediately elevate their status in the NFC, making them a team to watch next season.
READ MORE: Proposed trade send Commanders' Jonathan Allen to Cardinals
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Which Washington Commanders DL/LB NFL Draft prospects helped themselves?
• Alabama LB could be the ideal pick for the Commanders in the NFL Draft
• Did the Washington Commanders have the best 2024 rookie class?
• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?