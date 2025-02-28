Which Washington Commanders DL/LB NFL Draft prospects helped themselves?
INDIANAPOLIS -- Defensive linemen and linebackers put on a show for the Washington Commanders on Thursday inside of Lucas Oil Stadium at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
With a roster full of players who could become targets of the Commanders in this year's NFL Draft, it was arguably one of the most important days of the weeklong event for the team.
Here are a few players who improved their draft stock that Washington might consider, according to NFL.com's Chad Reuter.
JIHAAD CAMPBELL, LB - ALABAMA
"With many top prospects either unable to participate because of injury or choosing not to partake in drills, Campbell deserves kudos for competing on Thursday," Reuter starts off saying about Campbell.
The linebacker's competitive drive is nothing new, however, as he waited his turn in one of the most prestigious programs in college football before getting to fully showcase his talents later in his career.
Among linebackers, Campbell's 4.52 40-yard dash and 1.53 10-yard split both came in third-fastest while his 10'7 broad jump was second.
JAMES PEARCE JR., EDGE - TENNESSEE
Pearce entered the scouting combine, considered by many to be somewhat of a hard evaluation. His talent is easily noticeable, but he lacks polish and strength, two things that NFL teams covet in defensive front-seven players.
Reuter points to Pearce's 4.47 40-yard dash as a big win but also points out that the prospect "looked smooth in drills" looking as agile as he needed to be for a guy with his drawbacks.
While his performance alone won't soothe all the concerns about him, he didn't give anyone further cause to doubt his NFL ceiling.
TYLEIK WILLIAMS, DT - OHIO STATE
Reuter himself acknowledges he doesn't tend to consider non-40-yard dash participants as stock up candidates, but he made an exception with Williams.
"Williams' movement skills at 334 pounds were noteworthy. In every drill, he moved quickly and with a low center of gravity," the writer says. "Williams' powerful hands slammed against pads, but his feet were nimble. He maintained his balance turning corners despite his girth. He’s more athletic than some evaluators might think."
READ MORE: Commanders' Dan Quinn faces a careful balancing act with the roster this offseason
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency
• Alabama LB could be the ideal pick for the Commanders in the NFL Draft
• Did the Washington Commanders have the best 2024 rookie class?
• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?