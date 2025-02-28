Commanders HC Dan Quinn on what stood out about South Carolina DE at NFL Combine
As the Washington Commanders evaluate prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, head coach Dan Quinn places a strong emphasis on leadership, resilience, and adaptability. One player who stood out in those aspects was South Carolina defensive end Kyle Kennard.
After meeting with Kennard at the NFL Combine, Quinn shared his insights on what he learned about the young defensive standout and why such qualities matter to the Commanders’ culture.
“I found out a lot also about leadership and what they stand for as a team there. And there's an important message that can go with that and how important that is to us and the people that are here, how hard they're willing to go,” Quinn said.
Evaluating a player's impact extends beyond athletic ability. Quinn values a prospect’s leadership traits and their ability to influence a team’s culture. His approach to scouting includes asking direct, self-examining questions to better understand a player's journey and mentality.
“‘Give me an example of something that took place that helped you make an impact there. What are some things people would describe you as? What are you known for there?’ And you can tell, some people are like, ‘Is this guy messing with me right now?’ But it's an important part to me because I want to find out what's behind the roof cage and what that person has,” Quinn explained.
While a short interview at the NFL Combine may not reveal everything about a player, Quinn believes it is a strong starting point. He aims to go beyond surface-level evaluations and understand the deeper motivations that drive a player’s performance.
“And I'm not going to find that out in a 20-minute interview. But I do want to know behind them what's happened and what would they say, is that accurate when we go back to follow up on that. And so, it's a great first start to find out how much some of these guys are in it and for their teammates,” Quinn said.
With the modern landscape of college football constantly shifting—due in part to the transfer portal—Quinn recognizes that a player’s ability to adjust to new environments is valuable. He believes that whether a player stays at one school or transfers, there are different lessons and advantages to be gained.
“Especially in this day and age of transferring and going and they may be able to get acclimated quicker than some because, ‘I already had to do that. I already had to go to another school and learn new people and learn new teammates and learn new offense or defense.’ So, I think if you look at it from a silver lining, some of the people that stay, that's good that their connection is longer. But the people that had to move around some, there could be an advantage to that too, where they had to really self-reflect and say, boy, I said I wanted to start over and here I am,” Quinn noted.
Kennard, who transferred from Georgia Tech to South Carolina, embodies this type of adaptability. His ability to transition to a new team, learn a different system, and still make an impact speaks to the qualities Quinn values in a prospect.
“And you hear that from some of these guys. I had to put in the extra, so knowing they had to fight for it to get standing here at the combine today and get this invite, that's not easy,” Quinn said.
As the draft draws near and the Commanders continue their draft evaluations, Quinn’s words highlight the importance of looking beyond talent alone. Leadership, resilience, and adaptability are qualities that define successful NFL players, and it seems like Kennard’s journey is one that aligns with those values.
