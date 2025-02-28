Commander Country

Report: Commanders among 'most aggressive' in trade talks for 49ers star

The Washington Commanders have been eager to acquire a star wide receiver from the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are looking for an upgrade at wide receiver this offseason, and they may be close to finding one.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Commanders are talking with the San Francisco 49ers about a trade for star wideout Deebo Samuel.

READ MORE: Commanders HC Dan Quinn on what stood out about South Carolina DE at NFL Combine

Samuel to D.C.?

"Sources: The Commanders and Texans have had significant interest in trading for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, with talks progressing in recent days, sources tell NFL on FOX.

"Other teams, including the Steelers and Broncos, have also checked in, but Houston and Washington are believed to be the most aggressive.

"Both Houston and Washington have ties to Deebo Samuel: Texans HC DeMeco Ryans and Commanders GM Adam Peters were both previously in San Francisco with Samuel," Schultz tweeted.

Trading for Samuel and pairing him with Terry McLaurin could give Jayden Daniels and the Commanders offense one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL.

READ MORE: Commanders' Dan Quinn on skill player needs: 'We want to attack!'

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' Jayden Daniels 'generates a lot of excitement', says assistant GM

• Did the Washington Commanders have the best 2024 rookie class?

• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?

• Which Washington Commanders DL/LB NFL Draft prospects helped themselves?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News