Report: Commanders among 'most aggressive' in trade talks for 49ers star
The Washington Commanders are looking for an upgrade at wide receiver this offseason, and they may be close to finding one.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Commanders are talking with the San Francisco 49ers about a trade for star wideout Deebo Samuel.
Samuel to D.C.?
"Sources: The Commanders and Texans have had significant interest in trading for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, with talks progressing in recent days, sources tell NFL on FOX.
"Other teams, including the Steelers and Broncos, have also checked in, but Houston and Washington are believed to be the most aggressive.
"Both Houston and Washington have ties to Deebo Samuel: Texans HC DeMeco Ryans and Commanders GM Adam Peters were both previously in San Francisco with Samuel," Schultz tweeted.
Trading for Samuel and pairing him with Terry McLaurin could give Jayden Daniels and the Commanders offense one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL.
