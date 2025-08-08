Commander Country

Commanders sitting 30 players for preseason opener vs. Patriots

The Washington Commanders are resting a huge number of starters and key players for their first preseason game. Here's the full list of who's out.

David Harrison

Jul 23, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) walks out of team headquarters onto the fields prior to practice on day one of training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
FOXBORO, Ma. -- The Washington Commanders open up their 2025 preseason schedule Friday night against the New England Patriots, and will not have 30 players dressed for the game, per Zach Selby, the team's senior writer.

Among those not suiting up for the Commanders as they visit the Patriots are stars like quarterback Jayden Daniels and linebackers Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu.

Incoming veterans like Washington receiver Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil are also not suiting up for the game.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5). / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Full Inactive List

Here is the full list, provided by Selby and the Commanders:

  • No. 0 CB Mike Sainristil
  • No. 1 WR Deebo Samuel
  • No. 2 CB Marshon Lattimore
  • No. 3 S Will Harris
  • No. 4 LB Frankie Luvu
  • No. 5 QB Jayden Daniels
  • No. 8 RB Brian Robinson Jr.
  • No. 17 WR Terry McLaurin
  • No. 18 QB Marcus Mariota
  • No. 20 S Quan Martin
  • No. 24 LB Von Miller
  • No. 30 RB Austin Ekeler
  • No. 31 CB Jonathan Jones
  • No. 52 DT Javon Kinlaw
  • No. 54 LB Bobby Wagner
  • No. 58 LB Jordan Magee
  • No. 63 C Tyler Biadasz
  • No. 67 G Nick Allegretti
  • No. 68 T Timothy McKay
  • No. 71 T Andrew Wylie
  • No. 74 G Brandon Coleman
  • No. 76 G Sam Cosmi
  • No. 78 T Laremy Tunsil
  • No. 85 WR Noah Brown
  • No. 86 TE Zach Ertz
  • No. 87 TE John Bates
  • No. 90 DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
  • No. 91 DE Deatrich Wise Jr.
  • No. 92 DE Dorance Armstrong
  • No. 94 DT Daron Payne

Injury & PUP List Context

Seven of the players among the 30 listed didn't make the trip to New England with Washington, as quarterback Marcus Mariota continues to nurse a lower-leg strain, and receiver Terry McLaurin and offensive lineman Sam Cosmi continue to work their way back from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, linebacker Jordan Magee, receiver Noah Brown, and guard Brandon Coleman also didn't travel with the team, nursing varying injuries, and are not available to play Friday night.

Of the names not playing against the Patriots, Coleman is probably the most significant as he will miss critical preseason snaps against a live opponent. Shifting inside to guard, getting the opportunity to do so would have been a great opportunity to spark further growth, even if he could have practiced in the joint session Wednesday and sat out Friday's game like the rest of the starting offensive line.

All Eyes on the Rookies

Getting their first taste of competitive NFL football will be all five of the Commanders' 2025 NFL Draft picks as offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., cornerback Trey Amos, receiver Jaylin Lane, linebacker Kain Medrano, and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt will all dress and play.

