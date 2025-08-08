How to watch Commanders vs. Patriots preseason game: Time, TV & preview
The Washington Commanders are beginning the preseason as they travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots.
Here's how you can get access to watching Commanders vs. Patriots to kick off the preseason:
Commanders vs. Patriots kickoff time
Gillette Stadium
Foxboro, Massachusetts
Friday, August 8, 7:30 P.M. EST
TV channel
The game will be hosted locally in the Washington D.C. area on WUSA 9, the local CBS affiliate. The game can also be streamed on the NFL+ app with a subscription.
Radio
The game will be broadcast on the radio in the DMV on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM). Bram Weinstein will serve as the game's play-by-play announcer, while Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher will provide color commentary.
Commanders vs. Patriots preview
The Commanders and Patriots have been battling against each other in joint practices this week, but now things will get a little more real in the preseason opener inside Gillette Stadium.
The Commanders won't have a handful of their starters, who are resting as they get ready for the regular season.
The Patriots, meanwhile, might take a different approach. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about his team's plans ahead of the game against the Commanders.
“I would say most everybody that’s healthy should expect to play in the game. How long they’ll play, I don’t know,” Vrabel said via Boston.com's Conor Ryan.
“But we have to prepare to play in football games and prepare to win football games. So, that’s the mentality that we’re going to take.”
Either way, some players will have the opportunity to prove themselves tonight, which should add a little more excitement as the season slowly inches closer to starting.
The Commanders' primary goal for the evening should be staying healthy and grabbing a win as it could provide a morale boost and a tone-setter for what's to come in the second half of training camp.
