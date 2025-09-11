An NFL Network analyst just made a bold prediction about Commanders QB
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels ran for six touchdowns in 2024, and in the first two weeks of that season, he had two.
Coming off a Week 1 win over the New York Giants, the Commanders’ quarterback doesn’t have any rushing touchdowns, though he did throw for one.
With a Thursday Night Football matchup coming up against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network’s Adam Rank made a bold prediction that Daniels would tally one rushing touchdown for Washington, though he admits that many might not find it all that bold to make the prediction.
A Bolder-Than-You-Think Prediction
However, when you consider, as Rank pointed out on Fantasy Football Live this week, that the Packers only allowed one rushing touchdown to an opposing quarterback all of last season, the prediction does get a bit more bold.
That quarterback in 2024 was Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and we’d feel pretty strong about making the argument that Daniels’ rushing ability is better than his, meaning that talent won’t be what keeps the second-year quarterback out of the end zone in Week 2.
Rank believes it’ll be harder than we might expect for Daniels to find the end zone with his feet, and that he may need to rely on his arm like he did in Week 1, or by handing it off to guys like receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. and running backs like Jacory Croskey-Merritt, though Rank also speculated the rookie might not be very active against Green Bay in a short week.
A Prediction to Rebut
His other bold prediction for Thursday night isn’t going to be as good for the Commanders if it comes true, as Rank predicted, Packers quarterback Jordan Love will extend his no-interception streak to an NFL high nine games.
If Washington can create the same amount of pressure on Love as they did against Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, however, we wouldn’t be surprised to see at least one, but possibly more than one, interception for Washington in Week 2.
