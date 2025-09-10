Commanders' 'dirty work' players earned high praise after Week 1
Star players don’t start out that way; they have to earn that status. Even guys like Washington Commanders’ receiver Terry McLaurin started out as an underrated contributor before he became so scary that other teams committed several defenders to eliminating him from the game plan.
We don’t know yet whether or not running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt or tight end John Bates will ever become stars to the same level as the Commanders’ No. 1 receiver, of course, but we do know they do some things very well that could help get them there someday.
Following the first win of the season for Washington, a 21-6 victory over the New York Giants, and before the team’s second game of the year in Green Bay this Thursday, head coach Dan Quinn took a moment to praise both men for their efforts thus far.
A 'Commander Through and Through'
“He's always been an aggressive blocker,” Quinn said of Bates. “For as tall as he is, he can still get down low and get under people... And then, in the passing game on early downs, that is where John can be that factor. He's got good hands; he's got good range... man, we are, he is a Commander through and through, like he is absolutely one of your favorite players to coach too. He just brings it.”
More Than an Underdog
Some would classify Croskey-Merritt as an underdog after having his final year of college football action stripped from him, ultimately contributing to his status as a seventh-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft.
“I would maybe not call it the underdog,” Quinn said to that idea. “But just this guy is a true competitor, and he wants to prove it. …I like that hungry mindset, but he wouldn't be here if he didn't have the talent... we've got a lot of belief in him, and I certainly hope he feels that, but he's earned that. That's not something that we just throw around to make a guy feel better.”
The Quarterback's Perspective
Jayden Daniels, the team’s star quarterback, echoed a lot of Quinn’s sentiments in his own comments about his two teammates.
First, on Croskey-Merritt, “Just how he sets up his blocks, his patience, and he runs hard and he's willing to learn and being a young guy in this league... to make the 53 and to play a significant amount of snaps, it is big for him. So, I'm just excited for him to keep growing and keep learning.”
On the rookie’s first regular-season touchdown run, he was able to get around the right side of the formation and into open space, thanks in large part to a block by Bates. Nothing new for Daniels, who said of his tight end, “Man, happy he's on our team and he does all the dirty work that maybe goes unnoticed, but we very much appreciate him here in this building.”
Every team needs the guys who are going to do the dirty work, and those who are fighting for just a little bit more than team glory.
With Bates and Croskey-Merritt, Washington has two good ones to join stars like McLaurin, Daniels, tight end Zach Ertz, and receiver Deebo Samuel.
Together, they helped secure the Commanders’ first win of the season, and together they’ll ensure there are plenty of those still to come the rest of the way toward another run at the playoffs.
