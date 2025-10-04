Commanders got a huge boost during their first practice in L.A.
LOS ANGELES -- While there wasn’t much doubt Jayden Daniels would return to play for the Washington Commanders this week, that news became official on Friday afternoon once the official game status report was revealed. The quarterback was left without a designation, meaning, as expected, he’ll play.
A 'Great Week' of Practice
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn stated that Daniels had a “great week” of practice and that, despite needing to wear a brace on the left knee he injured in Week 2, he is confident in the quarterback’s ability to play like himself.
Based on what he saw at the end of the team’s Week 4 preparation for a visit to the Atlanta Falcons, Quinn said he was confident Washington would have Daniels back. Furthermore, Quinn shared that Daniels had been putting in extra work post-practice to make “small tweaks” in order to make sure he’s as ready as possible for his return.
A Southern California Homecoming
That return isn’t just any old first game back from injury. Playing in Los Angeles means that Daniels will be playing close to home, San Bernardino, California, for the first time in his NFL career.
Despite the momentous personal occasion, Quinn and Daniels spoke about keeping their focus on business and leaving the rest of the storylines for before and mainly after the game.
The large presence of Daniels’ supporters also means there will be even more people in the stands than usual who have a deeper reason to worry about him the first time he takes off, which is bound to happen given his competitive spirit and the nature of the game.
More Good News on the Injury Front
While Daniels’ return is certainly good injury news, so too is the fact that receiver Deebo Samuel (heel) and cornerback Mike Sainristil (knee) will be able to play against the Chargers despite missing most of the week’s practices nursing their respective injuries.
After having to spend time on the rehab field, Quinn shared that both were “itching to get more work in” and that they were “full speed and flying” on Friday.
Defensive tackle Daron Payne (knee) was an in-week addition to the practice report this week, and even though he didn’t participate on Friday, he’s been cleared to play as well.
The first four games of the NFL season are often viewed as opportunities for coaches to assess their players and determine what their team will be for the current season.
Of course, having your players on the field is a big step toward carving out an accurate image of that, and while the Commanders are certainly feeling the bumps and bruises of the early-season competition, they appeared ramped up and ready to go for the debut game of the NFL’s second quarter.
