Commanders lineman is the subject of an 'insulting' trade proposal
If there's one position group the Washington Commanders are actually fairly deep in it is the offensive line.
Of course, you can never have enough good linemen, so nobody will ever accuse the Commanders of being too full there, but there is a case to be made for the team potentially having enough that they could leverage one to improve the future of the franchise.
Because of that fact, an interesting idea presented by Sports Illustrated that suggests the New England Patriots try to trade for one of the Washington linemen is at least worth considering.
The Trade Proposal
"[Nick] Allegretti has gained starting experience during his time with the Chiefs and Commanders, having done so in 17 regular-season games, including two with Washington. He’s also a three-time Super Bowl champion.
"While trading for Allegretti isn’t going to change the Patriots’ fortunes, the move would provide a veteran voice and a player who can play either guard spot if coach Mike Vrabel decides to shake up a line that ranks 27th in sack percentage (9.5%) and 23rd in yards per carry (3.9)."
Allegretti started the season as the Commanders' starting right guard but has been replaced the last two games by veteran Andrew Wylie who is expected to continue holding down that spot until Sam Cosmi is able to return from the knee injury he suffered in the playoffs last season.
Once Cosmi returns, which should be within the next three weeks though not in Week 5, both Wylie and Allegretti project to play depth roles and that is where Washington may be able to be convinced to move one of their veterans.
Why the Price is Wrong
Two things would prevent the recommended deal of a 2026 7th-Round Pick coming to the Commanders from the New England Patriots for Allegretti, and first and foremost is the price tag.
Understandably, the projected fit for the Patriots is not one that seems to think Allegretti would be a long-term fixture on the offensive line in Foxboro, but his experience alone makes him worth more than a seventh.
More Than a Seventh-Rounder
In addition to his experience and ability to play either guard spot, Allegretti is the backup center in Washington, showing that not only is he a versatile player, but one with the football IQ to be trusted with helping set protections if starter Tyler Biadasz were to go down, again inflating the asking price.
We're not talking first-rounder here, but a seventh for Allegretti is a little insulting, quite frankly. Good thing it's a made-up trade idea, and not real life.
If New England, or any other NFL team, wants to pull the veteran lineman away from Peters and the Commanders, they're going to have to come through with an offer more reflective of what Allegretti actually brings to the room, and even then we can't say we'd suggest he actually pull the trigger on a trade.
