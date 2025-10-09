Commanders’ Jayden Daniels is tired of hearing one thing about the Bears
The Washington Commanders had a tremendous run back to relevancy last season, with no moment perhaps as big as when the team walked off with a win against the Chicago Bears on a 52-yard Hail Mary bomb from then-rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels to Noah Brown.
The "Hail Maryland", as it has become to be known, was a defining moment for the Commanders' 2024 season, helping launch the team forward toward a strong second-half of the season finish that saw them ultimately make it all the way to the NFC Championship game.
That game is in the past, but the Commanders are facing that same Bears team here in Week 6. However, it doesn't seem as if Daniels, or the Commanders in general, want to relive that moment from last year.
Commanders Jayden Daniels finished talking about Hail Mary vs. Chicago
"Sh*t I mean that Hail Mary ain't gonna help us win a game on Monday, so what's the point."
Daniels is right. While the moment will live in Commanders' lore, it is time to move on. This is a new season, and both teams are different than they were a season ago. While a Hail Mary could still end the game, the likelihood of this happening twice against the same opponent in as many years is slim to none.
Daniels isn't the only Commander who expressed the need to move on from last year's result against the Bears. Head coach Dan Quinn also spoke to the media about the 2024 Hail Mary, in which he quipped, "It's last year's story. It doesn't apply to this team at all."
The Commanders looked to have gotten back on track last week after a gruesome loss to the Falcons in Week 4, bouncing back in a big way as Jayden Daniels returned to help lead them to a victory over the surging Los Angeles Chargers.
Daniels and the offense, led by the strong running game, will look to carry over momentum from last week's win to put up more points than they did a season ago against the Bears, which ultimately led to them having no other choice other than to throw a Hail Mary.
