Commanders' Joe Jacoby is closer to joining his 'Hogs' teammate in HOF
Washington Commanders fans hoping that the glimpse of 1991 glory seen in the 2024 roster would continue into 2025 have been left unsatisfied through seven weeks of NFL play.
In order to have hope for the past returned, however, there has to be history to look back on, and the Commanders have plenty of it.
This week, one member of that history, offensive lineman Joe Jacoby, advanced one step further in the Hall of Fame process, where he hopes to become the next legendary member of Washington football enshrined among the game's best to ever do it.
One Step Closer to Canton
“Following a second reduction vote of candidates in the Seniors category, 34 former players remain under consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026 presented by Visual Edge IT,” the NFL announced.
“Members of the Hall of Fame's Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee produced the list from the 52 names they had received after a screening committee cast the initial ballots in the highly competitive selection process. Each of the 162 former players nominated for election and screened in the opening round of voting last could have appeared in a professional football game in the 2000 season.”
A Pillar of 'The Hogs'
Jacoby first suited up for the franchise in 1981, starting 14 games that year and becoming a Pro Bowl and All-Pro left tackle by year three, earning four straight trips to the NFL’s All-Star game in the mid-80s.
One of the key members of the offensive line that became known as “The Hogs,” Jacoby made the move to right tackle in 1989, where he continued to be a critical part of the team’s success throughout the heydays of the franchise.
As a three-time Super Bowl Champion, four-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and member of the Hall of Fame’s All-1980s team, Jacoby would be the second member of “The Hogs” enshrined if he does indeed join teammate Russ Grimm, who received his gold jacket and bust in 2010.
The Next Hurdle
Clearing this hurdle is key, but it only gets harder from here as he now competes with 33 other legends for just three finalist spots.
Among those competing for finalist positions are other linemen like Mike Kenn and Bob Kuechenberg, former MVP quarterback Ken Anderson, and revolutionary running back Roger Craig.
Before three finalists are named, however, the list of 34 will next be trimmed to nine semifinalists, and as far as we’re concerned, it’s far overdue to put Jacoby in the hall. After all, there are no “Hogs” without multiple linemen who helped create the most dominant frontline unit in NFL history.
