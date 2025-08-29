Laremy Tunsil has a fiery message for anyone who doubts Commanders' QB
The Washington Commanders made one of the boldest offseason moves in the league when they traded for left tackle Laremy Tunsil.
At 31, Tunsil may no longer be in the absolute prime of his career, but he’s still widely considered one of the best pass protectors in the NFL.
With young quarterback Jayden Daniels stepping into the spotlight, the Commanders wanted to make sure their franchise investment had the right protection. On Thursday, the veteran lineman doubled down on his belief in Daniels.
Tunsil’s Leadership and Support for Daniels
“He’s a dawg, I don’t know why ya’ll keep asking Jayden… I don’t know what more ya’ll want to see, wanna hear, he got it, he really got it… There’s no blowing smoke up his a*, like he really got it.”*
This isn’t the first time Tunsil has shown excitement about blocking for his new quarterback. Back in March, during his introductory press conference, he said, “I damn sure can’t wait to block for Jayden Daniels.” Now, months later, he’s still echoing the same confidence.
It’s a big deal for Daniels, who enters his 2nd season with sky-high expectations. Not every young quarterback gets a proven star on the blindside in year two, but Washington made sure of it. Tunsil is now stepping into a leadership role, sending a message to teammates and fans that this is Daniels’ team now.
For the Commanders, Tunsil has to play like one of the league’s elite tackles if Washington wants to take a real step forward in the NFC.
A Revamped Offensive Line in Washington
Tunsil is the centerpiece of a completely rebuilt offensive line designed to protect Daniels. The projected starting group features Tunsil at left tackle, Brandon Coleman at left guard, Tyler Biadasz at center, Nick Allegretti at right guard, and first-round pick Josh Conerly Jr. expected to man the right tackle position sooner or later.
That’s a mix of proven veterans and young talent, giving Washington a foundation it hasn’t had in years. If the unit gels, the Commanders could finally give their quarterback the protection needed to thrive.
The message from Tunsil is simple: Daniels is “the guy,” and he’s got the line to prove it. Washington invested heavily to make sure this rookie isn’t left running for his life, and with Tunsil leading the charge, the future looks brighter than it has in a long time.
