Commanders’ Terry McLaurin says Jayden Daniels backed him during contract talks
Terry McLaurin and Jayden Daniels have become not only one of the NFL’s top quarterback-wide receiver duos, but one of the best the Washington Commanders franchise has seen in a long time. The brotherhood built between them extends beyond the field, especially this offseason as McLaurin stayed away from training camp and preseason while negotiating a contract extension.
While the process was challenging, McLaurin was grateful to have the support of his quarterback. “That’s my guy. That’s my dog, man,” McLaurin said. According to him, Daniels was someone who remained constant from day one. “Him and I have had a lot of personal conversations throughout this process. And he was an extreme support for me since the first day,” McLaurin added.
Having Daniels in his corner is something McLaurin won’t forget, and it meant a lot during a trying time.
“All this was kind of unraveling, and to be able to have conversations with your quarterback, but somebody I consider my friend and my teammate, it really helped me,” he said.
McLaurin also pointed out that Daniels reminded him of the value he brings to the team. A cornerstone of the Commanders' offense, McLaurin recorded 82 receptions for 1,096 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns last season, marking a career high.
“My presence is missed out there. He never let me forget that. That I’m worth everything that I’m asking for. He’s never let me forget that he’s got my back,” McLaurin said.
What makes McLaurin’s relationship with Daniels special is that it’s a true give and take.
“Sometimes you can’t pour from an empty cup because you just give and give, and unfortunately, some people don’t necessarily give in return,” McLaurin said. “And that’s not to say that I give to get, but like, everybody wants to feel reciprocation in any relationship you’re in.”
That’s why he’s so grateful for his bond with Daniels, which extends beyond the game itself.
“To have that reciprocation that I felt from him since day one, but to see how we’ve grown off the field personally and on the field speaks for itself.”
Now, McLaurin can’t wait to line up with Daniels again.
“Just looking forward to really getting back out there with him and helping him as much as I can,” he said.
The duo hasn’t had much time together this offseason, but individually, they’ve been putting in the work until they’re reunited on the field.
“It’s just about getting the reps now. He and I are very rep-oriented and rep-driven, and so we’re going to get as many as we can in over these next, however many days until Week 1,” McLaurin said.
For McLaurin, Daniels isn’t just his quarterback — he’s a friend and a constant source of support.
“But to have a guy that has my back like that, you can’t put into words. And so, I really do appreciate him. He knows that, and there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for him either," McLaurin said.
