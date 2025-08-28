Commanders RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt makes bold jersey number switch
The Washington Commanders’ 53-man roster was recently revealed, and it was no surprise that seventh-round draft pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt made the team after his training camp and the preseason performances.
As the new season quickly approaches, there weren’t only roster changes but number changes as well. Instead of donning number 32, the rookie running back will switch to number 22 in the burgundy and gold.
Fans quickly expressed excitement once the Commanders’ social media posted the update.
One fan wrote, “Yeah two two.”
Another chimed in, “I knew he would get number 22.”
Others even came up with clever nicknames to match. One fan joked, “Deuce’s wild,” while another cleverly tied Croskey-Merritt’s nickname into his new jersey number, calling him “the first 22 dollar ‘Bill.’” Still, some fans couldn’t help but point out that 22 is also the number worn by one of the game’s all-time greats, rival Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith.
Croskey-Merritt has already shown promise this preseason, rushing for 46 yards on 11 carries during the Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. His second carry of the game went for a 27-yard touchdown that gave Washington a 14-7 lead in the first half. Add in his consistency at training camp, and it’s easy to see why fans are excited to see what the rookie can do this season.
He’s not the only Commander making a switch this year. Five other players on Washington’s 2025 roster also opted for new numbers. Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota will now wear No. 8, safety Tyler Owens has switched to No. 18, offensive tackle George Fant will suit up in No. 77, tight end Colson Yankoff takes over No. 80, and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will run out in No. 99.
With several Commanders sporting new numbers and Croskey-Merritt showing flashes of playmaking ability, the fresh start feels bigger than just a jersey change. The rookie may have swapped 32 for 22, but the excitement around what he can bring has only grown.
