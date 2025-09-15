Commanders rookie must bounce back after poor Packers performance
Washington Commanders rookie offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. knew there would be ups and downs in his first season in the NFL.
While he performed well in his Week 1 debut against the New York Giants, the good times did not continue to roll in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers. Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski listed Conerly as a loser from this week's games.
"Some may describe Thursday's performance by Conerly as his "Welcome to the NFL" moment, but he already experienced last weekend against the New York Giants. Instead, this year's 29th overall draft pick endured a baptism by fire upon facing the Packers' dynamic pass-rushers, Micah Parsons and Rashan Gary," Sobleski wrote.
"Conerly hasn't had time to build any kind of comfort level on the right side after being a collegiate left tackle. The Commanders tried to provide the 21-year-old blocker with help from tight ends and running backs throughout Thursday's contest, but the effort proved fruitless. Parsons and Gary regularly beat the rookie and provided pressure against quarterback Jayden Daniels. If not for a quick passing attack, the situation could have been much worse."
Conerly takes step back vs. Packers
Conerly struggled against the Packers, but Parsons is going to force everyone to struggle at some point. It's a good lesson for Conerly to learn facing one of the league's premier pass rushers.
It will take time for Conerly to get his footing in the NFL, but his poor performance in Week 2 could have him approaching games differently in the future.
If Conerly can bounce back for the Commanders, they should be excited about his potential for growth. If not, it could raise some questions as to whether he belongs as a starter or not.
Conerly will look to prove himself in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
