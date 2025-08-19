The hidden reason the Commanders lost their second preseason game
The scoreboard will say the Washington Commanders lost their second preseason game of the year, a home contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.
However, when you look at two things, they look a bit different. For one, when the Commanders and Bengals starters left the field, it was the home team leading the visitors. Beyond that, there’s the spirit of the preseason, which Washington coach Dan Quinn uses for experimenting with groups, players, and combinations to see what he truly has on his talented roster.
Featuring the Young Backfield
Starting with the running backs, while Brian Robinson Jr. didn’t play while trade rumors swirl around him, veteran Austin Ekeler didn’t get a lot of work either.
Instead, younger and less proven ball-carriers received the call. Guys like Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who combined for 17 carries, 108 yards, and a touchdown.
“We really wanted to feature in the running game today, [RB] Chris Rodriguez Jr. and [RB] Bill [Jacory Croskey-Merritt],” Quinn said after the game. “So, with [RB] Austin [Ekeler] and [RB] Jeremy [McNichols], we were, you know, thinking a little bit less.”
A New Look for a Rookie Receiver
The experimentation didn’t stop with the backs. At receiver, the Commanders featured rookie Jaylin Lane on the outside more than expected as well.
“And that's by design too,” Quinn said. “To say, okay, a good feel for what you're doing in the slot. But you know him and [WR] Luke [McCaffrey], what does outside look like?”
For Lane, it looked like three catches for 42 yards, leading Washington in both categories.
A Fact-Finding Mission
The intent is to treat the preseason like a fact-finding mission, identifying critical data and observations before the regular season arrives.
“Sometimes, it's not like taking a shot, but it's putting guys in different roles and saying, ‘Okay, what would that look like?’ I'd much prefer to do those now and find that out,” says Quinn.
While teams are preparing for the regular season, Quinn and his staff aren’t forgetting that preparation includes sorting out how to best maximize their roster of talented players.
Some of those experiments will work great, while some will ultimately fail. Each of them will get their fair opportunity to prove themselves; however, for every new idea that bears fruit, the Commanders get a little more dangerous in 2025.
