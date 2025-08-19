Commanders rookie goes off against Bengals for big touchdown
The buzz surrounding the Washington Commanders is palpable, and that got heightened this week as it was announced we would get to see the starters take the field for the first time in the team's second preseason game of the 2025 season against the Cincinnati Bengals.
While all eyes are on the starters, there has been a lesser-known Commander taking the NFL world by storm through training camp and the preseason. Rookie seventh-round draft pick running back Jacory 'Bill' Croskey-Merritt has blossomed, becoming one of the most highly sought-after sleeper players in the league, and once again showed why when he took a carry 27 yards to the house.
'Bill' Continues to Impress
Croskey-Merritt, who prefers to go by Bill, had an interesting collegiate career that saw his final season with the Arizona Wildcats at the collegiate level be cut short due to eligibility issues.
He has bounced back since the game was taken away from him and seems hungry to prove that he is more than worthy of having a place in the league despite being the last running back taken in the draft.
Croskey-Merritt has received raved reviews from those inside the Commanders' offices and locker room, and has started to become a regular name amongst fantasy football and die-hard NFL circles.
His sudden emergence has caused a bit of a clog in the Commanders' running back room, which likely means they will be looking to make some sort of move inside the room thanks to Croskey-Merritt's effort to earn a role within the offense.
With such a loaded running back room and Croskey-Merritt coming to life, the Commanders may be forced to trade or cut a player. And with the recent news of Brian Robinson Jr. being held out of the exhibition matchup against the Bengals, it seems as if the front office will be fielding calls for the soon-to-be four-year veteran.
Once a move is made to either trade Brian Robinson Jr. or cut any of the other backs, Croskey-Merritt could start to see an uptick in touches as the season progresses.
