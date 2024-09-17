Commanders Rise in Power Rankings After Giants Game
The Washington Commanders have a tally in the win column after beating the New York Giants in a tight 21-18 affair.
The win puts the Commanders in a tie for first place in the NFC East, but the team is still relatively low in the power rankings.
Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr placed the Commanders at No. 26 in his latest power rankings, one spot higher than the previous week.
"There’s nothing quite like watching a seven field goal game. But in all seriousness, Jayden Daniels was really good from the pocket when the game was in its most critical moments. The Commanders did not need a touchdown at the end of the game, they needed a field goal and Daniels let it fly with a quick release and connected on a pass to Noah Brown that made it happen," Orr writes.
The teams that ranked lower than the Commanders were the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, the aforementioned Giants, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.
The Commanders will look to move up even higher in the power rankings next week when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
