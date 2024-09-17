Commanders Coach Hopes to Turn Page After Giants Win
The Washington Commanders have a win under their belt, but they are not satisfied.
Coach Dan Quinn will lead the celebrations for the team win, but will soon get right back to business.
"I think the players saw last week, there were lessons to learn, but the sky wasn't going to fall on Monday, and I was going to have a meeting and talk about it," Quinn said. "And I'll do the same thing going into tomorrow to say on both of those, there's lessons to learn and now can we apply them and go through it."
The Commanders were able to turn the page after last week's loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which gave the franchise its first win since Nov. 5 and the first victory at home since Week 1 of last season.
Now, the Commanders have to do the same ahead of their matchup on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Commanders cannot afford to get too high just like they didn't get too low after their season-opening loss.
It's a new page the Commanders have to turn towards, and they will be eager to hopefully replicate the same result from Week 2.
