Commanders rookie cornerback could turn heads early
The Washington Commanders are hoping to have a better secondary in the upcoming season.
The cornerback position has been a troublesome spot for them in recent years, but there's reason to believe change is on the way.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski named Commanders rookie cornerback Trey Amos as one of the impact rookies not selected in the first round going into the season.
READ MORE: Commanders' rival Cowboys get bad injury scare ahead of 2025 season
Amos can contribute immediately for Commanders
"The Washington Commanders secondary will look significant different this fall, particularly at cornerback," Sobleski wrote.
"Marshon Lattimore is healthy now after being a trade deadline acquisition from the New Orleans Saints during the 2024 campaign. Mike Sainristil should shift to his more natural position as a slot defender. That move will be propelled by Trey Amos' inclusion to the lineup.
"The Commanders chose Amos with this year's 61st overall pick. His skill set has starting outside corner written all over it. The 6'1", 194-pounder was arguably the best press-man defender in the class. He has the right attitude to be placed on an island.
"... A trio of Lattimore, Amos and Sainristil will allow Quinn and his defensive staff to be aggressive and play complementary football to a burgeoning offense behind led by quarterback Jayden Daniels."
Amos could be the missing piece to the Commanders secondary if he contributes right out of the gate.
If Amos can take a great first step in the NFL and if Sainristil can make another stride, the Commanders' future at the position should be very bright.
Amos will make his Commanders debut when they take on the New England Patriots on Aug. 8 in the preseason opener.
READ MORE: A Commanders legend is finally being immortalized
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Laremy Tunsil trade could shape Commanders season
• Jayden Daniels sets tone for Commanders in training camp
• Commanders OT reveals thoughts after start of rookie training camp